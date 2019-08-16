Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or Vyapam has issued the admit card for the Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya Recruitment examination for Assistant Teacher (Science group) E and T category or SEAT19 and Teacher (PE, English, Biology, Maths, and Agriculture) or SEDT 10 on August 16th, 2019.

Candidates who have applied to appear for these examinations can download the admit card at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in or vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The PEB will conduct the SEAT and SEDT 2019 recruitment examination on August 25th in two sessions. SEAT 2019 examination is scheduled for 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and SEDT 2019 examination is scheduled for 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

Candidates can download the CG Vyapam admit card from these direct links for SEAT19 and SEDT19.

It should be noted that the admit card will be available until August 22nd and candidates are suggested to avoid the last-minute rush and download the admit card as soon as possible. The notification for the admit card can be accessed in this direct link.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.

How to download CG PEB 2019 Teacher Recruitment admit card: