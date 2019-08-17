Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the full schedule for the CTET December 2019 examination on August 16th, according to multiple reports. The CBSE is set to conduct the CTET exam on December 8th, 2019 and the application process will begin from Monday, August 19th, 2019.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The test is conducted in 20 languages and in over 100 centres across the country.

While the application process will begin from August 19th, the last day to apply to participate in the CTET December 2019 exam is September 18th. The notification is also expected to release on the same day which candidates can access at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The candidates can apply for either Paper I or Paper II or both the examinations. Paper I will certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for Class VI to Class VII.

CBSE generally conducts the CTET examination twice in a year, once in July and once in December. The result for the July 2019 CTET exam was released on July 30th in which around 3.5 candidates had participated out of which 2.15 lakh qualified from Paper I and 1.37 lakh from Paper II, according to NDTV.