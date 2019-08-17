South Central Coalfields Ltd Manpower Department had released a recruitment notification on July 25th and the application process is underway since then. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 88,585 vacancies for 26 positions and candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, scclcil.in.

The positions for which the recruitment drive is being conducted includes MTS Surveyor which has 20,390 vacancies, Computer Operator and Pro Assistance with 5,224 vacancies, Electrician with 5,970 vacancies, Fitter with 4376 vacancies, Welder with 4380 vacancies, Turner with 7,430 vacancies, Machinist with 6,135 vacancies, Plumber with 5,670 vacancies among others.

The application process started on July 25th and the last day to apply for the same is November 24th, 2019. The applications will also be accepted offline, last date for which is December 4th, 2019, The candidates need to visit the official website to access the notification and apply for them on or before the last date.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 33 years with relaxation of 2 years in the upper age limit for candidates from SC/ST category. The minimum qualification varies for each position but some positions even 8th class pass candidates can apply; however many positions require Graduation or B.Tech/Diploma degrees. Candidates are encouraged to go through the notification for full details.

The selection process will involve computer and written test. Not much detail has been provided for the same in the official notification and it is expected that further details will be released in the near future.

How to apply for the SCCL 2019 recruitment: