The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced examination dates for upcoming 65th BPSC Combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE). The dates were declared on the BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in and are available for candidates. The prelims is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 (Tuesday) from 12 noon to 2 pm.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. The application process for this recruitment ended on July 30th and applicants who had successfully submitted online applications are eligible to appear for the aforementioned preliminary exam.

After the preliminary exam, successful candidates from the prelims will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Mains will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

Here is the direct link to BPSC notification regarding the CCE exam date announcement

The prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam constituting of 150 marks. The Mains will be for 900 marks consisting of 300 questions and will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks. The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on marks obtained in mains and interview.