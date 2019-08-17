The University of Calicut (UOC) has released the results for revaluation degree exams this year. Candidates who appeared for revaluations exams conducted for various degree courses in 2019 by the varsity can check the official website - uoc.ac.in for the results. The results have been released for the BA, BA Afsal Al Ulama, BSW fifth-semester and Sixth-semester of undergraduate exams.

Students can now check the revised results online using their respective registration number or roll number. Separately, the revaluation results can also be accessed from Pareeksha Bhavan website - pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in. The official notification for result declaration was released on August 16th which states that results are available on the University website.

The fifth-semester BA, BA Afsal Al Ulama, BSW CUCBCSS exam was conducted in the month of November 2018. While the exam for sixth-semester BA, BA Afsal Al Ulama was held in April 2019.

The University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. Established in the year 1968, it is the second university to be set up in Kerala. With 34 postgraduate and research departments, 3 centres, 11 chairs and 394 affiliated colleges, it has become a beacon of hope and enlightenment for hundreds of thousands of young men and women in Kerala.