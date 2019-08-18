Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU) has declared the 2019 result for the Bachelor in Arts (BA) examination on August 17th, according to Hindustan Times. All the students who had appear for the examination can check the official website of the university, msbrijuniversity.ac.in, to check the result.

As of now the result for the first and second year examination is available at the website. The third year result for these courses is expected to be released soon. Apart from that results for other courses are also expected to be out soon at the same website.

Candidates can check the MSBU UG result in this direct link. Click on Result panel on the extreme right to check the result.

How to check the MSBU UG exam result: