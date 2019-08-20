Staff Selection Commission, as reported earlier, is expected to release the official notification for the 2019 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination today on August 20th. Interested individuals are advised to keep an eye on the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in for notification updates.

The notification originally was expected to be declared on August 1st but was postponed due to unknown reasons. Now with JHT recruitment notification expected today, candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned posts on the official website.

Further due to the postponement of the notification, there is a possibility that the application process will be extended as well. However, it is not clear if the date of the examination will also get postponed. Candidates are advised to visit the SSC official website or Scroll.in’s Announcement page regularly for latest updates.

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Combined Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam was scheduled to be held on November November 26th, 2019 and the application process was scheduled to begin from today and the last date of August 28th, 2019.