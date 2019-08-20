Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released e-admit card for the 2019 Combined Defence Services Examination (II) exam. Candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment can access the CDS (II) 2019 admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The application process for the CDS II 2019 began at upsconline.nic.in and the last day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive was July 8th, 2019.

The admit card was released for the applicants to download by using the registration ID or roll number. The e-card will be available till the day of the exam that is September 8th. The exam will be conducted 41 centres throughout the country.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CDS II exam 2019 admit card

The Commission is conducting the CDS II 2019 examination to fill 417 vacancies. The details of the vacancies are as follows:

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 tentative vacancy details Name of the Course Approximate No. of Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun—149th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2020 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)]. 45 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July, 2020 i.e. No. 208 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2020 [(i) 171 vacs for SSC (Men) (NT) UPSC, (ii) 04 vacs for JAG (Men) (NT) October, 2020 Non UPSC and (iii) 50 vacs for NCC Special entry Non UPSC]. 225 Officers Training Academy, Chennai—26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course 15 Total 417

The candidates have to first go through a written examination. The written examination for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.

Candidates are highly advised to go through the official notification which can be accessed under the What’s New section of the official website. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the CDS II 2019 notification.