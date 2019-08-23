Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has introduced a new facility that allows linking of two PNR numbers to connect journeys from different train bookings. Railway passengers can link two PNRs for connecting train journey, both for IRCTC e-tickets and PRS counter tickets or a combination of both.

The option of connecting journey booking allows passengers to claim a refund if they miss the second train because of the delay in timings of the first train. Here is how you can link two PNR numbers:

Visit the Indian Railways e-ticketing website irctc.co.in

An option ‘Connecting journey booking’ is provided under main menu ‘TRAINS’

Check the accommodation availability in train on train list page

Click on ‘Book Now’, and enter the connecting PNR numbers

Passengers need to enter the counter ticket or PNR booked with same user ID for which connecting journey ticket to be booked

The PNR will be checked for eligibility of connecting journey booking. If it is eligible, the passenger details of the particular PNR will be auto populated for booking the ticket

The terminating station for the first booking should match with the origin station of the second booking for the connecting journey. Passenger details including the name in both PNRs should be the same. Name, age or gender changes shall not be allowed for connected PNRs.

Only confirmed/ partially confirmed ticket is allowed for connecting journey ticket booking. The maximum difference of days between the main journey and connecting journey should not be more than 5 days, and the minimum difference is 1 minute. To link PRS Counter ticket with eTicket, the counter ticket must have a mobile number. In such cases, an OTP (for authentication) will be sent to the mobile number on the PRS counter ticket. On partial cancellation of any connected PNR, it will be de-linked.

TQ/PT/FT Quota ticket or current booking PNR is not allowed for connecting journey ticket booking. Modification of journey is not allowed for connected PNRs. Boarding station changes, Vikalp scheme and loyalty accrual booking are not allowed for connecting PNRs

If a passenger misses the connecting train because of the first train running late, the fare for the portion travelled is retained and the refund is granted on the balance amount. The refund amount is the fare of the untravelled portion. If passengers can surrender the ticket for refund within three hours of the arrival of the first train then cancellation or clerkage charges are not levied on them. The refund amount will be granted at the junction station.