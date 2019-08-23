Permanent Account Number or PAN card is a unique identification number assigned to all taxpayers in India. PAN card serves as a proof of identity and is valid for lifetime. In case of damage, theft or loss, it is advisable to apply for a duplicate PAN card.

​If a PAN card is lost, an application for duplicate PAN card can be submitted using the form for ‘Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data’. It is recommended to lodge a complaint with nearest police station to ensure that your PAN card is not misused. A copy of FIR (optional) may be submitted along with the form.

Steps to apply for a duplicate PAN card:

To apply for a lost PAN card, visit the NSDL website or UTI PAN Facilitation Centres

For a lost PAN card, fill in the old PAN provided at the beginning of the application. Do not submit application for new PAN card as it is illegal for an individual to possess two PAN cards or different numbers

In case of any changes to the PAN, select the box on the left hand side of the form and update the information. If no changes are required, fill in the form and submit the details

Attach the documents required along with the application. For lost PAN card, proof of PAN must be submitted

If differences are found between the PAN or data provided in the application with the Income Tax Department database, the application may not be processed and the processing fee will be forfeited

Pay the PAN card processing fee

On confirmation of successful payment, a 15 digit unique acknowledgment will be generated. Save and print the acknowledgement.

For individual applicants, 2 passport size photographs are to be attached and cross-signed carefully. The face should not be covered by the signature. Attach a copy of the old PAN card or intimation letter issued by IT Department or FIR

The duplicate PAN card will be dispatched within two weeks after the Income Tax department receives the application

You can check the status of your duplicate PAN card using the 15 digit acknowledgement number generated.

A duplicate PAN card can be issued in case of theft or loss, damage, or change of information or signature.

Documents required when applying for a duplicate PAN card:

For proof of address, the following documents are valid:

Elector’s Photo Identity Card

Driving License

Passport

Bank Account Statement

Credit Card Statement

Landline Telephone or Broadband Connection Bill

Employer Certificate in original

Electricity Bill

Depository Account Statement

Latest Property Tax Assessment Order

Certificate of Address in original signed by a Gazetted Officer

Certificate of Address in original signed by a Member of Parliament

Certificate of Address in original signed by a Member of Legislative Assembly

Certificate of Address in original signed by a Municipal Councilor

Water Bill

Consumer gas connection card or book or piped gas bill

Passport of the Spouse

Post Office Passbook having address of the applicant

Domicile Certificate issued by the Government

AADHAAR Card issued by UIDAI

Allotment Letter of Accommodation issued by the Central or State Government

Property Registration document

For proof of birth, the following documents are acceptable:

Birth Certificate

Pension Payment Order

Marriage Certificate issued by Registrar of Marriages

Matriculation Certificate

Domicile Certificate issued by the Government

Affidavit sworn before a Magistrate stating the date of birth

Driving License

Passport

AADHAAR Card issued by UIDAI

If your PAN card is lost and you do not remember your PAN, go to the ‘Know Your PAN’ option on the Income Tax Department website. Enter details like Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth, and you should be able to find your PAN.

