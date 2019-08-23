Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MHBSHSE) has declared the 2019 12th or HSC class supplementary exam result today, August 23rd, 1.00 pm. As informed earlier, the result is available at the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

For the supplementary exam, around 1,28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, according to reports. The 12th supplementary exam for the state of Maharasthra was conducted in the month of July 2019.

Students can check the MHBSHSE 12th supplementary exam result in this direct link.

The board had declared the Main exam result for the HSC students on May 28th, 2019. The pass percentage this year was to 85.88% which was down from 2018 pass percentage of 92.3% in 2018. Girls had performed better than boys with a percentage of 90.25% and boys just about managed 82.4%.

How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC supplementary result:

Log on to the board’s official website. Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2018 12th supplementary result. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’ Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.

Around 14.19 lakh students had registered for the main examination conducted in the month of February-March, out of which 8.42 lakh boys and 6.48 are girls. Konkan region topped the region charts with 93.3% students from the district clearing the exam. Nagpur was the worst with only 82.81% of students passing the exam.