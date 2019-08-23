P Chidambaram granted anticipatory bail in ED case
The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate to former Union Finance Minister in the INX Media case.
SC will take up former minister’s appeal against arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case only on August 26th.
Advocates and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued for Chidambaram, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the investigating agencies.
SC will take up the validity of triple talaq law
The government had passed a bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslim community a punishable offence.
The court issued a notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
The signatories to the statement said the bill did not care about justice for Muslim women as imprisoning offenders for three years would leave women at the mercy of their husbands’ family. They claimed the bill did not provide financial security to the woman and her children.
FATF blacklists Pakistan over non-compliance of terror financing
Global Financial Action Task Force’s Asia-Pacific subgroup blacklisted the country for non-compliance on anti-money laundering and combating terror financing.
The country failed to garner support from 41-member plenary body to improve its grading on various parameters.
Pakistan has to show compliance in October for final review to the Force’s action plan.