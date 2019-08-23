As informed earlier, Indian Chartered Accountant Institute (ICAI) has declared the 2019 May Intermediate examination results today, August 23rd, a while ago. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The result is also available at the caresults.icai.org.

Along with the result, the merit list for the exam for both the Old and New course was released which will have names of top 50 students. This information is also available at the official websites.

Candidates can check the result and merit lists at these direct links:

ICAI had conducted the examination for the CPT, Foundation, Intermediate and Final (Old and New courses) in the month of May. The result of the remaining examinations have already been declared.



ICAI conducted the CA courses exams from May 27th to June 11th, 2019. The admit card for the examinations was released on May 6th while the exam postponement was announced earlier in March itself. This year due to the Lok Sabha elections, the exam schedule was pushed to June instead of finishing in May.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate May 2019 result: