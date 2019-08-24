State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for Main examination for the recruitment of 2019 Probationary Officer (PO) today, August 24th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check if they have cleared the exam at SBI’s official website, sbi.c.on

The result was initially expected to be declared on August 21st; however, it was later reported that the result will be coming out on August 25th. The result now has been declared on August 24th.

Candidates who are successful in the exam will now appear for the Group Exercise and Interview round of the recruitment. Candidates will be advised of the same separately through SMS and/or email.

Candidates can access the SBI PO 2019 Main exam result in this direct link.

The SBI PO Main exam 2019 was held from July 20th onward. SBI had previously conducted the preliminary exam for PO recruitment, results for which were declared in June.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019.

How to check SBI PO 2019 Main exam result: