Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyaam recruitment exam hall tickets have been released today, August 24th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from September 1st to September 8th. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on September 1st, September 3rd, September 4th, September 6th, September 7th, and September 8th. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the AP Grama Sachivalayam exam hall tickets from this direct link.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

A total number of 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various positions. The application process began on July 27th and now the examination for all the positions will be conducted.

How to download AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket: