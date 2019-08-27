Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification and open the application process date for the 2019 recruitment for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination today, August 27th.

The notification will be released and the application will be process at SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notification for the JHT 2019 has already been postponed twice. The SSC was initially scheduled to release the notification in the first week of August which was later postponed to August 20th and was postponed again on August 20th and the notification for tghe same stated that the postponement is being done for administrative reasons.

Computer-based examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Combined Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam was scheduled to be held on November 26th, 2019. Whether there will be any change in the schedule of examination is not clear yet.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC official website or Scroll.in’s Announcement page regularly for latest updates.