Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the 201i Sub-Inspector (SI) PET exam result on August 26th, according to reports. The RPSC’s official website has been unresponsive; however, the candidates are advised to be patient and check the RPSC’s website later in the day. The result can be accessed at the the website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the result, the cut-off marks have also been released. The same information can be accessed at the official website.

The candidates can access the RPSC SI result and cut-off marks in this direct link.

A total number of 11,346 have cleared the exam and have made it to the next round which will test candidates on aptitude.

The RPSC had conducted the exam for the recruitment of 2018 SI in October 2018 and all the person who cleared the exam were eligible to appear for the PET. The candidates who have cleared the PET exam are now eligible to appear for the aptitude test after which an interview round will be conducted.

How to access RPSC SI 2018 PET result: