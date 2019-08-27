An income tax refund is due to a taxpayer if the taxes paid are higher when compared to their actual tax liability. Taxpayers can now submit your IT returns online and also check the status of their Income Tax return online through the website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The deadline for filing Income Tax return is 31st August, 2019.

There are two simple ways to check your Income Tax return status online.

Using your tax filing acknowledgement number and PAN

Logging in to the eFiling website of the Income Tax Department using your login ID and password to check the status

How to check your ITR status using PAN and acknowledgment number:

Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on ITR status

On the page that opens up, enter PAN, acknowledgement number and captcha code. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number

Submit your details to see the status on your screen

How to check ITR status through the e-filing website:

Login to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in using your login ID and password

Click on ‘View Returns/Forms’ from the options on the dashboard

On the new page, select Income Tax return and the Assessment year for which you want to check the IT return status and click submit

The ITR status will be displayed on your screen

On successful verification of your Income Tax return, the page will display ‘Successfully Verified’ or ‘Successfully e-Verified’. This means that though you have submitted and verified your Income Tax returns, it has not been processed yet. Once the processing is complete, you will see a message saying ‘ITR processed’. If you see a message saying ‘Defective’ or ‘Transferred to Assessing Officer’, you may have to raise the issue with the concerned authorities and follow-up.