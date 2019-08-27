Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the the final written exam date for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 8th; however, now the date of the exam has been postponed by September 15th.

Candidates who have cleared the previous stages of the recruitment can download the admit card from September 1st at the official website, osssc.gov.in. The admit card was previously scheduled to be released on August 24th.

The notification informing the postponement can be accessed at the official OSSSC website or in this direct link. The notification does not give any reasons for the postponement. It said that all other conditions/instructions for the exam remain unaltered.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies for Excise Constable on contractual basis. The notification for the same was released on October 9th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from October 12th to November 12th, 2018.

The result for the PET/PMT exam for the recruitment drive was declared on August 8th, 2019. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019, and those who have cleared that round are eligible to appear for the Final Written exam.