Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2020 Phase I registration for admission to Class VI has begun and all the interested parents/guardian can apply for the same at the official website, nvsadmissionclasssix.in. The last day to registration to participate in the Phase I exam is September 15th, 2019.

The JNVST is being conducted for admission to Class VI for the academic year 2020-21. The test in conducted in two phases, the first phase is schedule to be held on January 11th, 2020 and the second phase on April 11th, 2020. The test is being conducted for admission to 661 JNV schools spread across 28 states and 7 union territories of which 638 are functioning,

The candidates seeking admission must be born between the dates of May 1st, 2007 to April 30th, 2011 and must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2019-20. Only the candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been opened are eligible to apply for admission.

JNVST exam is conducted in various languages, details of which are available in the official notification. The test will be an OMR test of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Mental Ability (40 questions of 50 marks, Arithmatic Test (20 questions of 25 marks, and Language Test (20 question of 25 marks).

The admit card for the Phase I test will be available on December 1st, 2019 and admit card for the Phase II test will be available on March 1st, 2020. The result of JNV Selection Test is expected to be announced by March 2020 and May 2020 for Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively.

How to apply for JNVST 2020 Class VI:

Click on this direct link to access the registration page. Please keep the Scanned copy of Candidate’s Signature, Parent’s Signature, Candidate’s Photograph and Class V Certificate before proceeding with the application process. Go through the registration and application process and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference.



Parents/guardians are urged to go through the official brochure carefully before proceeding with the application process, which can be accessed at the official website or in this link. The brochure has more details on selection test dates, model question paper, selection process, reservation policy, eligibility, documents required among others.