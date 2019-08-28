Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been accepting applications for the recruitment of 2019 Probationary Office (PO) since August 7th and today, August 28th, is the last day to apply for the same. All the candidates who are interested in participating in the drive but have not applied yet are suggested to do so today at the official website, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 4336 vacancies for 11 participating organisations. The selection will be done through the common recruitment process is made up of a three-tier process.

This is the 9th edition of PO/MT recruitment by IBPS. The recruitment for CRP PO/MT - IX will be held initially in two phases, Online Preliminary, and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

How to apply online for IBPS PO/MT 2019 recruitment

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the CRP PO/MT 2019 notification to be re-directed to the online application page Once on the application page - ibpsonline.ibps.in, candidates will have to login with registered number and password First-time applicants will have to register on the site in order to generate the login ID and password to kick-start the application process Candidates then will have to fill up the required details, upload relevant photos, documents and submit the application Lastly make the application fee payment and take a print-out of the application for future reference

Here are the important dates related to the IBPS 2019 PO Recruitment exam:

PROCESS DATES Start of Online Application August 7, 2019 Last date to fill application, pay the fees (online) August 28, 2019 Pre-Exam Training Call Letters September 2019 Pre-Exam Training September 23 – September 28, 2019 Download Call Letters , Preliminary examination admit card October 2019 Online Examination – Preliminary October 12, 13, 19 and 20 Results of IBPS PO Prelims 2019 October/ November 2019 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main November 2019 Online Examination – Main November 30, 2019 Declaration of Main Exam Result December 2019 Download of call letters for interview January 2020 Conduct of interview January / February 2020 Provisional Allotment April 2020

The details about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification requirement and more can be accessed from the detailed notification linked here. In case of any further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS website once in a while. Alternatively, any updates about the IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2019 will be made available on our websites Announcements section.