Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) issued a recruitment notification on August 27th for 2,340 vacancies for Assistant Professors for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. Candidates can access the notification at the official website of the TRB, trb.tn.nic.in.

The application process for the recruitment drive for TRB Assistant Professors will begin on September 4th and the last day to apply for the same will be September 24th, 2019. The vacancies are for 74 subjects and subject-wise and category-wise breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed on the notification.

Interested candidates must be below the age of 57 years to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidate must have a postgradudate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks for general candidates and 50% for candidates from reserved category, and a pass in theNET/SLET/SET /SLST / CSIR / JRFas per UGC Norms in therelevant subject.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the academic qualification and the experience after which the candidates will have to appear for an interview before final selection. The notification has full details on weightage given for each qualification and interview round.

The candidates can access the official notification at the official website for more details on breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility and qualification criteria, selection process, application process among others. The notification can also be accessed in this direct link.