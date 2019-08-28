Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the 10th class or SSC Supplementary exam results soon, according to several reports. NDTV has even gone ahead and said that the results are expected today; however, there is no official confirmation of the same.

The result once declared can be accessed at the official results website, mahresult.nic.in. The link for the same will get activated once the results is declared where students can feed in their details and access their result.

The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July for students who could not clear the Main exam conducted in the month of March in two or fewer subjects. The March exam results for the SSC or 10th class for the state was declared on July 8th. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state.

The pass percentage for Maharashtra 10th Board has slipped this year to 75 percent from 89.4 percent last year. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82 percent of girls having passed the SSC exam compared to 72.18 percent of boys. Konkan had the best pass percentage of 88.38 percent, while Nagpur division managed to secure only 67.27 percent.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th or SSC Supplementary result: