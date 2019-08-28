Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the 2016 Sub-Inspector (SI) Combined Competitive exam marks for all the candidates on August 27th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the RPSC’s website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The website is quite slow at the moment; however, it should be up and running in a few hours.

On August 26th, the Commission had released the result of the PET exam for the recruitment drive. A total number of 11,346 had cleared the PET round of the exam and have made it to the next round which will test candidates on aptitude.

Candidates can access their individual marks for the RPSC 2016 SI exam in this direct link.

The RPSC had conducted the exam for the recruitment of 2018 SI in October 2018 and all the person who cleared the exam were eligible to appear for the PET. The candidates who have cleared the PET exam are now eligible to appear for the aptitude test after which an interview round will be conducted.

How to access RPSC SI 2018 PET result: