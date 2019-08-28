current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: August 28th, 2019
SC to hear petitions against scrapping of Article 370 in October
- The Court on Wednesday referred petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to a five-member Constitution Bench.
- CJI Gogoi issued a notice to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for their responsess within seven days on removal of restrictions on media personnel in J&K.
- Apart from the decision, the court also allowed CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and a law student to visit Jammu and Kashmir.
Centre dismisses questions raised against credibility of RBI
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision to transfer 1.76 lakh crore was taken by an expert panel and any suggestion about the credibility is outlandish.
- The minister also said that he government was yet to decide how to utilise Rs 1.76 lakh crore that it will get from the RBI.
- The minister said that she has asked the tax collectors to apply restraint and not to overreach to collect taxes.
China revises drug law to allow foreign drugs
- The country removed foreign drugs, including generic medicines from India and other countries, from its “fake medicine” list.
- Patients can use these drugs from other countries in a small quantity and they will not be punished if the drug does not cause health problems or delay in treatment,
- Heart disease, strokes and chronic lung disease accounted for 80% of the deaths in China and lack of access to drugs was one of the main problems the government was facing.