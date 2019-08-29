Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared revaluation result for BE/BTech 7th and 8th semester examination on August 28th, at 8.20 pm. All the students who had applied for revaluation for these two semesters can check the official website, results..vtu.ac.in, if their marks or scores have changed.

VTU had conducted the BE and BTech exams for all semesters in the month of May and June and the results were declared in the months of July and August. The revaluation results today were for both CBCS and non-CBCS courses. The revaluation result for the remaining semesters is expected to be released in the next few days.

How to check VTU BE/BTech revaluation result: