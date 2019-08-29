Mobile phone service activated in five districts in Jammu
Services at Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts have been activated after three weeks of suspension.
Mobile phone, landline and internet services were stopped on August 5th when Article 370 which gave the state a special status was revoked.
J&K Governor Satya Pal Singh has said that services will be resumed gradually. He added that communication is a weapon used against us and that’s why the services were stopped.
Centre announces a big FDI push in a bid to revive the economy
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100% foreign direct investment under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure, and contract manufacturing were approved by the cabinet.
Digital media company can have 26% stake by a foreign investor. Previously, the government did not have any policy regarding digital media companies.
The government will allow a Rs 6,268-crore subsidy for export of six million tonnes of sugar in the 2019-’20 to liquidate surplus domestic stock,
UK Parliament suspended for a month
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had requested Queen Elizabeth to shut down the parliament, the process known as prorogation, from September 14th to October 14th.
Johnson said the session will be suspended a few days after MPs return from summer recess next week and would resume only on October 14 for the Queen’s speech.
The deadline for Britain to leave the EU following the Brexit vote is October 31st, which means the parliament will have no time to block the no-deal Brexit from happening.
The decision has stirred up a lot of controversies, both among the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition, Labours, with several parliamentarians threatening to take legal course.