Calcutta University has declared the BA and BSc Second semester examination result today, August 30th. The results were released at 3.30 pm and candidates can check the result at the official result website, wbresults.nic.in.

The examination for these courses were conducted in the month of June and July and now the results have been declared. The result for all the types of BA and BSc courses, that is Honours, General, and Major, have been declared today.

Candidates can access the Calcutta University BA and BSc results in this direct link.

The university had previously declared the Part III general exam result for various undergraduate courses, i.e. BA, BCom, and BSc, on August 14th.

How to check CU BA and BSc 2nd semester result: