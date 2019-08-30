Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released preliminary answer keys for exams conducted from July 27th to July 31st, 2019. The exam for which answer keys have been released include 2018 Protection Officer recruitment, 2018 College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument), and 2018 Assistant Statistical Officer.

Candidates can access answer keys for all the papers conducted for these recruitment drives at RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification released along with the release of the answer keys stated that candidates can raise objections against the answers. The link to submit the objections on September 4th and needs to be submitted before September. The process of submitting the challenge can be accessed in the notification available in this link.

Candidates can access all the answer keys in these links:

Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-II(Law)

Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-II (Social Work)

Answer Key for Protection Officer - 2018 Paper-I (General Studies)

Answer Key for College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018 Paper -III (G.K)

Answer Key for College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018 Paper-II

Answer Key for College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018 Paper I



Answer Key for Asst. Statistical Officer - 2018

Answer Key for Asst. Statistical Officer (TSP) - 2018



Answer Key for Asst. Statistical Officer (Non-TSP) - 2018

Based on the objections raised, the Commission will prepare a final answer key based on which the paper will be evaluated and results will be declared. Candidates are advised to go through the answer keys and instructions to submit the objection carefully.