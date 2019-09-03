Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the preliminary exam result for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The result for the preliminary written examination is available at CSBC’s official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 311,425 candidates had appeared for the preliminary written examination which was conducted on June 16, 2019. A total number of 1804 have been selected for the next round. The next round will involved a PET exam, details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

Candidates can access the CSBC Forest Guard 2019 written exam result in this direct link.

CSBC had released the notification for recruitment for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on January 1st, 2019. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive was January 31st, 2019.

The candidates will have to undergo three stages of recruitment process. The first stage will be a written exam followed by physical endurance exam for candidates who clear the written exam. The final stage will be a medical exam after which the final appointment will be released.

How to access CSBC Forest Guard 2019 result: