Current affairs wrap of the day: September 3rd, 2019
Ajit Jogi’s son arrested for allegedly lying in election affidavit
- Amit Jogi, former MLA from Chhattisgarh state, was arrested for giving false information in his 2013 election affidavit.
- The case was filed by Sameera Paikra, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate who lost against him in 2013.
- The police said that the former MLA had lied about his date of birth certificate.
- Ajit Jogi is a former chief minister of the state and his son had won his campaign from the Marwahi Assembly seat in 2013.
Millions evacuated along US East Coast as Category 5 hurricane Dorian expected to make a landfall
- The second strongest recorded hurricane in Atlantic struck Bahamas on September 2nd and claimed one life and as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed.
- The storm is moving towards the eastern coast of the United States where around a million people have been ordered to evacuate in the states of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
- It has been forecast that Dorian will remain a hurricane for the next five days.
Growth in eight core sectors dives according to government data
- The eight sectors of oal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity dropped to 2.1% in July against 7.3% growth during the same period last year,
- Between the months of April and July, these sectors grew at by 3% compared to 5.9% during the same period in the previous year.
- These eight sectors comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production.
Fire at ONGC plan in Navi Mumbai kills four people
- The fire broke out at at a plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Navi Mumbai on September 3rd.
- A total number of four people were killed and three were injured in the incident.
- The fire broke out in a stormwater drainage at an oil and gas processing plant in Uran area and it had no impact on oil processing, while gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat,