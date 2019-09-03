Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam examination answer keys for examination conducted today, September 3rd, have been released at the offiicial website. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination today can access the answer keys at the website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

This is the second batch of answer keys after the first batch was released on September 1st. The candidates for today’s answer keys can raise objection and the last day to submit the objection is September 6th (5.00 pm). The objections can be raised by click on this direct link.

Candidates can access the initial answer keys for AP Grama Sachivayalam 2019 recruitment exam in this direct link.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

A total number of 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various positions. The application process began on July 27th and now the examination for all the positions will be conducted.

How to access AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys: