Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had released the notification and the application process to fill 486 Boring Technicians on August 14th. Today, September 4th, is the last day to apply for the recruitemnt drive.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position but have not done it yet can do so at UPSSSC’s official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being done to fill 486 vacancies for the position. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

The candidates must be high school passed with tubewell mechanic or equivalent degree or diploma degree from a recognised institution for Machine Technician, Fitter, Wireman, or Turner.

Depending on the number applicants, the Commission will conduct a test in one shift or multiple shifts in which case normalisation process will be applied to the marks.

How to apply for UPSSSC 2019 Forest/Wildlife Guard recruitment:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the link to apply for the ‘Direct Recruitment’ advertisement. Click on the Apply button against the advertisement and registration and application process can be done on the website. Once the application is submitted, candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future reference.

Candidates can process the application and access the notification for the recruitment at the official website. Alternatively, they can access the notification in this direct link. All submitted applications can be modified after submission and the last day to modify any submitted applications is September 11th, 2019.