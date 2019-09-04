The deadline for filing Income Tax return ended on 31st August, 2019. For taxpayers who have filed their tax return within the deadline, in case the tax department determines after processing your ITR that a refund is payable to you, a message is sent to you via SMS and email.

The message sent to you on your registered mobile number or email mentions the amount of refund that is due to be credited to your account along with a refund sequence number. Starting this year, the tax department had announced that e-refunds will only be issued to those bank accounts where PAN is linked and is pre-validated on the e-filing website.

In case you haven’t received your tax refund yet, here’s how you can check the reasons for delay: