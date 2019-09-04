Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Paper II exam for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the document verification round of the recruitment drive, which will be held w.e.f. 30.09.2019by the respective Regional Offices. The notification for the result has further details regarding that and also details on cut-off marks for the Paper II exam, which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the 2018 JHT Paper II exam result in this direct link. A total number of 715 candidates have cleared the exam.

SSC had declared the Paper I result for the 2018 JHT recruitment drive on March 22nd, 2019 and further results were declared on April 26th in which more than 2000 candidates were deemed successful. The Paper II exam was conducted on May 26th.

How to access SSC Hindi Translator 2018 result:

Visit the SSC website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page. Click on ‘JHT’ tab and click on the link under the ‘Result’ column. The PDF will contain details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 46 vacancies for 14 different departments. The major chunk of vacancy, 11, is for Rajbhasha Vibhag. Directorate of Enforcement (D/O Revenue) and Railways have 7 and 5 vacancies each. The detailed vacancy breakdown can be accessed in this direct link.