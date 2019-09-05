Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the initial answer keys for the Main exam for the 2018 Grade IV Panchayat Secretary position on September 4th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys stated that candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys before September 12th.

The particulars in the format should be duly filled in and submit along with the self - attested copy of his/her Hall Ticket for the post, without which the objections would not be examined. The notification can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the APPSC 2018 Panchayat Secretary Main exam answer keys in these direct links for General Studies and Mental Ability and Rural Development.

The Main exam was conducted on August 26th for candidates who had cleared the screening test for the recruitemnt, the result for which was declared on July 19th, 2019.

The Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service exam is being conducted for a total of 51 CF and 1000 Fresh vacancies. Online application for this recruitment began in mid December 2018 and continued till January 19, 2019.