Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offers an e-wheelchair service to facilitate rail passengers at Nominated Railway Stations to book wheelchairs for sick/old/handicapped or needy passengers. Any passenger having valid confirmed/RAC/Partial WL reservation ticket may book the wheelchair through website.

The wheelchair is provided free of charge, depending on the availability on a first-come-first-serve basis with booking voucher. The wheelchair(s) will be collected from and returned to Collection center at Railway station. The passenger/attendant needs to deposit Rs 500 in cash and a valid government approved identity card, which shall be returned on return of wheelchair.

To book a wheelchair online using IRCTC’s e-wheelchair service, passengers can log in to irctctourism.com or irctc.co.in and enter their PNR number to check the availability of wheelchair. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit www.irctc.co.in

Select E-Wheelchair under ‘Service at Stations’

Click on ‘e-Wheelchair’

Enter your PNR no. and click on ‘Search’

Enter required details, then click on ‘Book’

You will get the complete booking details. Click on ‘Print Voucher’ for the voucher that will be required at the time when wheelchair is issued

The e-wheelchair service is available at the following stations.

Station Name Station Code Advance Reservation Period (ARP) Collection Center E-mail Contact number Railway Zone Agra Cantt AGC 4 TFC at Agra Cantt deepak.upadhyay@irctc.com 9794863617 SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY Ahmedabad Jn ADI 6 TFC at ADI Concourse hall vikram.sompura@irctc.com 9601649310 WESTERN RAILWAY Bangalore City Jn SBC 72 TFC at Bangalore tifcsbc@irctc.com, deepu5137@irctc.com 9741429437, 9686575201 SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Bhusaval Jn BSL 6 Cell kitchen at PF no. 3 manoj.kumar@irctc.com 9752091658 CENTRAL RAILWAY Howrah Jn HWH 24 Platform No 10,TFC sakarim60@irctc.com 9002040010 EASTERN RAILWAY Indore Jn INDB 6 TFC at PF no.1 rholkar5617@irctc.com 9630098913 WESTERN RAILWAY Jhansi Jn JHS 4 Dy.SS(Commercial) office, Platform No.1, Jhansi Railway Station, Jhansi raidilipkanpur2016@gmail.com 9140942868 NORTH CENTRAL RAILWAY Kanpur Central Jn CNB 4 Refreshment Room, Kanpur vgoyal5430@irctc.com 9794844569 NORTH CENTRAL RAILWAY Lucknow Jn LKO 4 Refreshment Room, Lucknow Station mdnayab5089@irctc.com 9794863631 NORTHERN RAILWAY Lucknow NE LJN 4 Refreshment Room, LJN Station mdnayab5089@irctc.com 9794863631

NORTH EASTERN RAILWAY Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SVDK 4 IRCTC Guest house, Katra ajazahmeddar5042@irctc.com 9797540652 NORTHERN RAILWAY Mumbai Central MMCT 6 TFC at MMCT, Concourse Hall nikhil.naik@irctc.com 9002040014 WESTERN RAILWAY Mumbai CST CSMT 6 TFC at between PF no. 7 - 8 nikhil.naik@irctc.com 9002040014 CENTRAL RAILWAY Nagpur Jn NGP 6 Food Plaza at PF no.1 skar5091.irctc@gmail.com 9004082891 CENTRAL RAILWAY Pathankot Cantt PTKC 4 Jan Aahar, PTKC station pmehra5046@irctc.com 9779240607 NORTHERN RAILWAY Pune Jn PUNE 6 IRCTC Food Plaza at PF no.1 ranveerchaudhary4949@gmail.com 9601649321 CENTRAL RAILWAY Vadodra Jn BRC 6 Food Plaza at Pf. 1 vishalyadav5586@gmail.com 9001017986 WESTERN RAILWAY Vijayawada Jn BZA 24 TFC at Vijayawada station ndbrao1998@irctc.com 9701360632, 9701360634 SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY Jaipur Jn JP 4 Jan Aahar, Jaipur sanjay.maal2@gmail.com 9001556999 NORTH WESTERN RAILWAY Secunderabad Jn SC 24 TFC at Secunderabad Station controlsouthcentralzone@irctc.com 9701360702 SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY New Delhi NDLS 4 TFC at PF no.16 concierge@irctc.com 9717998975 NORTHERN RAILWAY Varanasi Jn BSB 4 Dy SS/Commercial office, Platform no. 5, Varanasi Jn. subodh5210@irctc.com 9794844570 NORTHERN RAILWAY Source: irctctourism.com

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) ranges between a maximum of up to 72 hours in Bangalore to a minimum of 4 hours at several stations including New Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur among others.

In case you need to cancel the wheelchair booking, follow these steps: