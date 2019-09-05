Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the answer keys for the exam for the 2019 recruitment of Junior Scientific Officer or JSO today, September 5th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check TNPSC’s official website, tnpsc.gov.in, to download the answer keys.

Candidates have seven days (September 12th 5.45 PM) to submit any objections against the answers on the answer keys. The objection needs to be raised online and any objection received via email or post will not be entertained. The objection needs to be submitted in this link.

TNPSC had conducted the examination for the Junior Scientific Officer recruitment on August 24th for six subjects and answer keys for all the subjects are available in this direct link. Candidates need to click on the relevant subject link to download the answer keys.

TNPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total number of 64 vacancies for Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service. The applicaiton process started on June 21st and went on until July 22nd, 2019.

Of the total 64 vacancies, 40 are for Chemistry Group, 14 for Biology, 6 for Physics, and 4 for Physics and Chemistry (Division:Computer Forensic Science).