Current affairs wrap of the day: September 6th, 2019
SC to examine validity of amendments to UAPA
- Supreme Court issued was hearing a plea against the amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law Act in which government can declare an individual a terrorist.
- SC said that it will examine the constitutional validity of the amendment.
- Activist Sajal Awasthi, who filed the petition, said that the law is against fundamental rights and violates the rights of an individual.
- Before the amendment, only organisations could be categorised as terrorists.
Hurricane Dorian kills more than 20 in Bahamas
- Different reports suggest anywhere from 20 to 30 people have been killed.
- Thousands of home have been left without power in the Caribbean archipelago.
- The hurricane is moving towards USA eastern coast where than 2 million people have been evacuated.
Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody
- The CBI Court sent the former finance minister to judicial custody till September 16th in the INX Media case.
- CBI informed the judge that the minister is an influential person and thus should be sent to the judicial custody.
- The court directed that Chidambaram should be kept in a separate cell as he has Z-security. It also allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to jail.