Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued two recruitment notifications on September 5th to fill almost 1800 vacancies, application process for which has been initiated. Candidates can check the official website, pspcl.in, to access the notification and apply for these positions.

The applications are being sought for nine different positions which include Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical), Internal Auditor, Electrician-Grade II, Accounts Officer, Revenue Accountant, Superintendent (Divisional Accounts), Lower Division Clerk, and Steno-typist.

The last day to register to apply for these positions is October 1st, 2019 and the last day to apply and pay the application fees for these positions is October 4th, 2019.

The first notification is positions for Account Officer for 4 positions, Revenue Accountant for 54 positions, Superintendent (Divisional Accounts) for 26 positions, Lower Division Clerk for 1000 positions, and Steno-typist for 50 positions. The notification can be accessed in this direct link.

The second notification is for JE Civil for 110 positions, JE Electrical for 500 positions, Internal Auditor for 9 positions, and Electrician-Grade II for 45 positions, The notification for this can be accessed in this link.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 37 to be eligible to apply for the job. The qualification required differ from each position and candidates are advised to go through the notification for information on that.

Candidates can click on this direct link to apply for all the above-mentioned positions. For more information on the recruitment and any further updates, candidates can access the recruitment page of the PSPCL in this link.