Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had recently concluded the 2019 Multi-Tasking Selection (MTS) Tier I exam and the Commission has now released the tentative answer keys for it. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As always, candidates can raise objections against the answers provided in the answer keys. The link to raise the objection will be active until September 11th (6.00 pm) before which candidates have to submit their grievances. Each objection will attract a fee of Rs. 100.

The notification for the answer key, link to check the answer key, and link to submit the objection can be accessed in this direct link.

The commission had conducted the Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 recruitment from August 2nd to August 22nd, 2019. The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.

The candidates who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Paper II which is a descriptive test. The SSC has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the MTS 2019 recruitment process is being conducted. The notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in due course.