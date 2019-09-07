Navodaya Vidayala Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the 2019 recruitment examination today, September 7th. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, nvsrect2019.org or navodaya.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to begin from September 15th, according to multiple reports; however, candidates are advised to check the admit card for full details regarding the exact date, time, and venue of the exam.

Candidates can download the NVS 2019 recruitment exam admit card from this direct link.

NVS is conducting the recruitment exam to fill multiple vacancies for multiple positions which include Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant & Lower Division Clerk. Candidates can check the notification to get acquainted with the exam pattern and syllabus for respective positions available on this link.

The recruitment notification was released on July 10th and application process went on until August 10th. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 2,370 vacancies in NVS schools throughout the country.

The breakdown of vacancies are as follows: