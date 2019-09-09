Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance division is expected to release the admit card for the exam being conducted for the recruitment of has invited applications for positions of Assistants, Associates, and Assistant Manager positions today, September 9th,

The candidates can download the admit card once released at the official website, lichousing.com.

The LIC Housing is conducting the exam for 300 vacancies of which 125 vacancies are for Assistants, 75 for Associates, and 100 for Assistant Managers. Region and state-wise breakdown for Associate and Assistant positions can be accessed in the official notification.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 9th and October 10, 2019.

The application process for the recruitment drive began on August 8th and went on until August 26th, 2019. The selection process involves an online examination and an interview round before the final selection.

The online examination will test candidates on English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in English language for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

How to apply for LIC 2019 recruitment: