Indian Navy has released the admit card for the exam that is being conducted for the recruitment for tor the February 2020 INET Officers, Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruitment (AA/SSR). The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) details of which will be released after the result for the exam.

Candidates can download the INET Officers, AA, and SSR exam admit card from this direct link.

The exam for the INET Officer is schedule to be conducted on September 15th. The exam for the AA/SSR will be conducted from September 16th to September 21st.

The exam will involve testing candidates on English, Maths, Science, and General Knowledge for 100 marks with 100 questions. The merit list will be prepared separately for each position and candidates for PFT/PET test candidates will called based on the merit list.

The result for the exam is expected to be released in 30 days and successful candidates will get a call letter for the PFT test. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regular for further updates.

How to download Indian Navy AA/SSR admit card: