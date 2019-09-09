The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allots a 12-digit Aadhaar number to residents of India. All individuals may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number. People willing to enrol have to provide demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process.

‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ is a new service launched by UIDAI on pilot basis which allows residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprinted by paying nominal charges in case of lost, misplaced Aadhaar cards. Residents who do not have a registered mobile number can also ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number.

Steps to order a reprint of Aadhaar card:

Visit https://resident.uidai.gov.in

Check for the ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option from the menu

Enter your Aadhaar or Virtual Aadhaar ID number and enter the Security Code (captcha)

In case you have a TOTP from the mAadhaar app, check the ‘I have TOTP’ box

Request OTP and submit. In case you have a TOTP, avoid this option

Enter the OTP and Submit. You will be asked to pay Rs 50 as reprint charges. Payment can be made through credit card, debit card, Netbanking or UPI

An acknowledgment page is displayed after making the payment. Save and download the acknowledgement for reference

Residents will also get the Service Request Number via SMS

SRN is 28 digit Service Request Number which is generated after raising request for Order Aadhaar Reprint on the website. It will be generated every time whenever the request will be raised regardless whether payment is successful or not.

If you want to deliver your ‘Aadhaar Reprint’ on a different address, you have to update your Aadhaar details by visiting nearest enrolment center or online through the SSUP portal. After receiving the order for ‘Aadhaar Reprint’ from the resident, UIDAI will handover the printed Aadhaar Letter to DoP within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). Aadhaar Letter will be delivered using SPEED POST Service of Department of Post (DoP) in line with DoP delivery norms and Delivery Status may be tracked using DoP Status Track Services.