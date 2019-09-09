As informed earlier, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) division has released the admit card for the exam for the recruitment of Assistants, Associates, and Assistant Manager positions today, September 9th. All the candidates who had applied for the 2019 recruitment drive can download the call letter from the official website, lichousing.com.

The online examination for the recruitment drive for 300 vacancies is scheduled to be conducted on October 9th and October 10, 2019, call letter for which is available now for download.

Candidates can download 2019 LIC Housing recruitment exam call letter from this direct link.

The LIC Housing is conducting the exam for 125 vacancies are for Assistants, 75 for Associates, and 100 for Assistant Managers. Region and state-wise breakdown for Associate and Assistant positions can be accessed in the official notification.

The online examination will test candidates on English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in English language for a total of 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

How to apply for LIC 2019 recruitment:

Visit the LIC Housing official website. Click on the ‘Careers’ tab available at the top of the homepage. Click on the link to download the admit card. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out from the page.

The application process for the recruitment drive began on August 8th and went on until August 26th, 2019. The selection process involves an online examination and an interview round before the final selection.