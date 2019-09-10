Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the level 1 examination for the recruitment of 2019 Paramedical Categories. The result can be accessed at the various RRB regional websites. The link to check the shortlisted candidates and individual marks are available at the Paramedical recruitment section of each regional website.

The candidates who have cleared the CBT Paper I stage will have appear for the document verification and medical examination before final selection. The details of the next round will be available in the near future.

The link to check the result will available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates can check their individual scores for the Paper I CBT exam in this link.



RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The first stage Computer-based examination was conducted in July 2019 and the provisional answer keys were released on August 6th..

The RRB had released the final answer keys on August 29th and at that time had informed that the result will be declared ‘shortly’ but no timeframe was given.