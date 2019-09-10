MMDRA released a recruitment notification for Mumbai Metro for 1053 vacancies for non-executive positions on September 9th. The vacancies are spread in 34 different positions and the application process for the same will begin on September 16th, 2019.

The recruitment notification can be accessed at the official website, mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in, and the application process will also be conducted in the same website. The application process will go on until October 7th, 2019.

Candidates are suggested to access the official notification to check the eligibility and qualification for each position; however, most positions are open to Engineering Diploma or Degree holders and Bachelor degree from any stream. The candidate must have knowledge of Marathi language or should pass Marathi examination as per relevant notification from the Govt. of Maharashtra

The recruitment process will involve a competitive exam followed by a document verification process which will be followed by an interview round. The details of the examination pattern, syllabus and dates will be revealed at a latter day at the official website.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification at the recruitment page of the MMRDA website or one can click on this direct link to access it to get more details on the reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy, eligibility, qualification, among others.