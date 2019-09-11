Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and son put under house arrest
Telugu Desam Party’s head and his son were put under house arrest ahead of a planned rally at Guntur, AP, to protest against alleged attacks by workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party.
Several families had fled their villages in Guntur and had arrived at the party headquarters claiming they were forced to flee from their villages.
The former CM said that the rally ‘Chalo Atmakur’ will continue as soon as he is released and said that this is not an agitation but a solidarity with people who are the victims of political factionism.
US National Security Advisor John Bolton resigns
Donald Trump tweeted that he has asked Bolton to resign from the position as he had disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.
However, Bolton said that he had offered to resign for which Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’.
Bolton is the third advisor to have quit the Trump administration after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.
SC begins in-camera proceedings at AIIMS for Unnao rape case
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma will record the statement of the complainant at AIIMS New Delhi where she is in a critical condition following a car crash.
The rape accused, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and co-accused Shashi Singh were brought to the temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre in AIIMS.
CBI is investigating the car crash in which two of complainants aunt one of whom was a key witness in the rape case, were killed.