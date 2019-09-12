Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the answer keys for the RSCIT examination today, September 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the RSCIT entrance exam can check the official university website, vmou.ac.in, to access the answer keys.

The answer keys have been released for both the new and old syllabuses. The RSCIT exams were held on September 8th, 2019. The answer keys were expected to be released on September 11th; however, they were released today.

Candidates can download the answer keys from these direct links:

Answer Key of RSCIT (Old Syllabus)

Answer Key of RSCIT (New Syllabus)

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys and they need to be submitted on or before September 15th, 2019. Candidates can check the answer keys for details on how to submit the objection.

Please note that the process to submit objection against the answers is different for the old and new syllabus and candidates are advised to go through the process carefully before submitting.